During the 2020 census, there were properties where residents had additional knocks on their door after completing the census online or by mail, some having even completed it during a previous enumerator visit. It was frustrating for those residents, and for the enumerators.
From my experience, here is where a big part of the problem lied: lack of uniformity in road names from and between the sources where those addresses were derived. A computer can only determine that addresses are duplicates based on what information is fed into it. For example, “County Highway” and “Co. Hwy.” are variations of an address that a computer programmer should plan for. But a programmer in Washington, D.C. is not going to assume that any particular “County Highway” and “County Route” are the same, since in many instances, they are not. I was surprised by how many different ways town assessors’ records listed the same county highway: “County Highway,” “Co. Hwy.,” “Highway,” “Hwy.,” “County Route,” “Co. Rte.,” “Route,” “Rte.,” “CR,” and sometimes just the number. “Highway” and “Route” could be state, county or town. There were also addresses that had different spellings. On top of that was the difference between a physical address and a mailing address for many people around here.
Fortunately, most of the enumerators stuck it out despite some encountering verbal abuse, and they completed our zone. They also managed to complete the quality control part of the census which required revisits to confirm a prior enumerator’s interview of the resident or proxy. It was quite a project during a pandemic, and they got it done. Please know that the enumerators were not there to harass; they were there to get as accurate a count as possible.
Carol Malz
Davenport Center
Malz was a census field supervisor.
