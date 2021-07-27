Thank God! He was with me through the last four years. I am happy that I won the case, but I lost many important things. I lost sleep, I was depressed, I cried many nights because people did not believe or trust me. A lot of things I like to do were stolen from me. People who I used to spend time with me no longer trusted or respected me. In 2016, I was in a car accident that caused traumatic brain and back injuries. What hurt the most was the police had my van towed and I was charged $200 to get it back.
During the last four years, I have been pulled over several times by law enforcement in Otsego County. I have suffered emotional trauma based on charges that were not true. I have also lost female relationships over the last four years because they did not trust me. The mother of my child did not trust me.
I was pressured many times to take a plea deal. This process has also caused financial hardship. Many times I had to ask for money from others. This has also caused homelessness, because complying with agencies’ requirements would adversely affect my court case.
I would like to share that I did have a group of people in my corner. No. 1 is my pastor, my doctor, NAAACP President Lee Fisher and my counselor. Kindness was also provided by strangers and Catholic Charities.
Fritz Gue
Oneonta
