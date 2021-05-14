Well, there you have it. As if you needed more proof that the Republican Party is a cesspool of the most degraded, reprehensible and immoral cretins; the message is clear: if you tell the truth you will pay the price. The House Republicans voted to remove Liz Cheney from her position as House chair of the Republican Conference because she dared to tell the truth about former President Donald Trump; specifically that he did not win the election (the Big Lie), and that he incited the violence at the Capitol on Jan. 6. "Remaining silent and ignoring the lie emboldens the liar," Cheney said. "I will not sit back and watch in silence while others lead our party down a path that abandons the rule of law and joins the former president's crusade to undermine our democracy."
What makes this even more insidious is that most of those Republicans KNOW that she speaks the truth, but they sold their souls a long time ago. I say most, not all, because I hold out the possibility that a few might actually be stupid. There is no debate on the facts. We all watched Trump, Don Jr., Giuliani and Mo Brooks incite the mob. We all heard the phone call from Trump to Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger asking him to "find" 11,780 votes. So the question to these Republicans was and is: Are you going to believe Trump or your eyes and ears? So these Republicans are not stupid, they're evil.
Michael Perry
Oneonta
