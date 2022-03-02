I am happy to report that I have received the care I needed at Chestnut Park Rehabilitation and Nursing Center in Oneonta. The nurses and physical therapist there are very good at what they do, and, despite the pandemic, they have met all my mental, physical and medical needs during my two-week stay.
I was blessed with the privilege of meeting an elderly gentleman and being his roommate for about four days before he passed away peacefully during the night while his family was there to love and support him every step of the way. I also learned some new things from an elderly gentleman who was in the Navy like I was, and he enjoyed talking with me about his family and the life he once knew as a younger man.
The cooks and kitchen staff at Chestnut Park try their best to keep up with the demands to provide all of the residents with healthy food and drinks every day despite being very short staffed due to the pandemic. The CNAs, especially, go above and beyond the call of duty to be selfless servants of sick, injured people like myself. They wash our feet, help us use the bathroom and do for us anything we can’t do for ourselves. Very few Christians and church-goers these days have shown me the love and compassion that the CNAs, nurses and many non-Christian staff have shown me as I learn to walk again. Now that I’m discharged from Chestnut Park, I need to remember that being a Christian or attending a church doesn’t necessarily make someone a good person. Love and compassion do.
Jason Hewlett
Oneonta
