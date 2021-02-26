If you haven’t seen it yet, you may want to watch the 2019 TED Talk featuring Hamdi Ulukaya, billionaire founder and CEO of Chobani. Dressed in casual clothes of cargo style slacks, untucked button-down shirt and well-polished leather boots, and using his own words, Ulukaya tells his Chobani story. Ulukaya is a compelling story teller and it is clear this is a story he relishes telling. He shares his business perspective which he calls his anti-CEO playbook. Ulukaya weaves a story of doing good for his employees and the communities in which Chobani does business. Focus on profit and the bottom line is bad, doing good in the community is good. Amazing, refreshing, beautiful — Ulukaya seems so convincing.
But do Ulukaya and Chobani walk the walk? Like many things, this appears to be a story too good to be true. Ulukaya has had his lawyers sue the town of Columbus to get a substantial reduction in his school and property taxes. This is after having already received a huge reduction in those same taxes through two PILOT programs giving Chobani an approximate 50% savings. School and property taxes are one of those things where, if someone pays less, then someone else has to pay more. And that means you.
Columbus is not alone though. Ulukaya and his lawyers did the same thing at his Twin Falls, Idaho, plant. After getting a big tax reduction there, Ulukaya set his sites on his Norwich property. And again, Ulukaya won big. If you think your school and property taxes are already too high, get ready. The reality of Ulukaya and Chobani’s actions are not the pretty picture he painted at the TED Talk.
Is Hamdi Ulukaya just another smooth-talking huckster or does he not know what his own company is doing?
