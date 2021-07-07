I have patiently endured many years of being ignored and silenced by the pastors and congregation of my former church, Main Street Baptist Church, despite my efforts to practice the Golden Rule and give them the benefit of the doubt whenever possible.
But like many others, the people of this church firmly believe that only mainstream Christian churches (Catholic and Protestant) belong to Christ, and that if someone is a Mormon, a Jehovah’s Witness, or even a member of the Twelve Tribes, they are not part of Christ’s body, they are not born again, and they do not have God’s approval.
For Main Street Baptist Church or any other church to continue dividing the body of Christ, which consists of every church or sect that believes in the teachings of Jesus Christ (especially in the New Testament), causes that church to fall away and lose its effectiveness in the world.
But in all fairness to Main Street Baptist Church, most of the churches and sects I’ve talked to in my own community are also dividing the body of Christ, which causes pride and competition with other churches.
This exposes the true character of those churches, being prideful and legalistic, to atheists, non-Christians, and the followers of other religions who are rightly offended by the double standards of any pastor or Christian who is causing one church to fight against the others.
Jason Hewlett
Oneonta
