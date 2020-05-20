It is time for the city to address aggressive behaviors of dogs. Twice in the past month dogs have come off of their property to chase me while I have been walking my two senior dogs.
A recent incident occurred on Rose Avenue. I attempted to cross the street when I saw an aggressive pit bull pulling on his chain to get to me. Another unleashed dog came into the street after us. The owner stood on the porch watching and made no attempt to come to my aid. A young woman ran down the street to assist. My dog's leashes were wrapped around my legs so I couldn't defend myself.
I called the OPD. While they were helpful. their advice was don't walk there..If this behavior proves to be chronic, the owner should be required to show proof of training and improved behaviors.
We love our dogs and want to be able to safely take a stroll around town without fear.
Wendallene Decker
Oneonta
