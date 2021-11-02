Your recent article on the Oct. 27 meeting of the Common Council talked about raising property taxes 3.1% and water and sewer bills 10%. The article states from 2016 to 2019 there was no increase in water/sewer. However, last year (minimum usage), water and sewer each rose $10.
It’s time seniors get a break. According to an AARP Bulletin (October 2021 issue, Page 34): “Nearly every state offers some property relief to older homeowners.” Not here.
How many homeowners realize that less than 50% of residents are paying all the taxes? Instead of offering some relief, we are strapped with higher taxes.
Donna Simons
Oneonta
