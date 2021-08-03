I have the unfortunate event every day of traveling up West Street in Oneonta to go to work. The street needs to be paved from Columbia Street down to The Daily Star building. The street is like traveling down a railroad track, and now my car needs alignment because of the manhole cover by Columbia Street.
Timothy Calabrese
Walton
