I want to raise one barely audible voice on behalf of the deer in the city of Oneonta.
The committee that analyzed and reported on the so-called deer overpopulation problem in the city did a lot of work. But to me, it seemed the fix was in for the deer from the outset. The deer had no advocate or representative and cannot appeal either the process or the outcome.
And, what is it the deer are guilty of?
Being born, having life and needing to eat. Yes, they chomp on my hydrangeas, prune my rose bushes. Everyone who works on their yards and gardens feels anger and frustration when their shrubs and flowers are chomped away by the deer. But, how does t hat mean that we get to kill the deer? I would ask: How come we get to build anywhere we please, why is it fine that our population can grow and spread out wherever it pleases?
I am glad that I live in a city where some wildlife still survives. Many urban areas have not a single sign of wildlife, being paved, built up, all prior wildlife populations erased.
I know deer cause accidents. I am no stranger to them. I can imagine the uproar id someday a deer crashes through a Main Street window. But, we humans cause a lot of accidents, too.
I think our culling program is wrong-headed. It targets animals who have only committed the crime of being born. And, in the long run, being wrong-headed from the outset, I suppose no good will come of it or new problems will emerge.
Rosemary Markert
Oneonta
