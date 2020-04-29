It is an April Fool joke to find a snow white landscape in the morning. We know it is temporary and will melt but we should consider it a clear sign that we have tipped the balance of the natural climate cycle. It is now apparent that we have caused climate change and that it will be worse than this COVID-19 pandemic. It will permanently affect our future food supply with the unseasonal temperatures and endanger the food pollinators. We clearly remember the terrible climate-related fires recently in Australia and in our own country’s food source, California. Lives are ruined and lost in the more frequent tornadoes, hurricanes, floods, rising sea level and in the recurring heat waves.
The only debate should be how fast we are disrupting the climate and what society should do. Last year was the second hottest one on record. Meanwhile the oil and gas industry spent $125 million on lobbying in 2019. The coal and mining industry has spent $7 million according to the New York Times. Meanwhile, Trump has continued to remove environmental regulations. He even rolled back tailpipe emission standards.
We can replace gas cars with electric ones, power plants with electricity and gas furnaces with alternative energy. We can check natural gas leaks with infrared technology and stop fracking. We can have more public transportation. As seen during this quarantine time, the fog of pollution has lifted over our major cities. Chinese carbon emissions have dropped an estimated 25%, equal to 200 million tons of CO2.
It is terrible to think what the COVID-19 virus has done to us, but what are we doing to ourselves? It could be worse … it will be.
Dotty Hudson
Cooperstown
