“Storm threatens thick layer of snow across eastern U.S.” (Daily Star 1/29) tells an all too familiar story of the “bomb cyclone.” This is an increasingly common phenomenon in the era of climate change. Intensifying storms like these cause untold hardship, with millions of people losing power for days and city clean-up budgets strained to the breaking point. They dramatize the imperative to act quickly to create a renewable energy future. New fossil-fuel infrastructure is incompatible with the goal of reducing greenhouse gas emissions.
To address this problem, we need a comprehensive plan for transitioning buildings to renewable heat. A legislative plan to do just this has been developed by New York state’s senators Kavanagh, Parker, Kennedy and Sanders, and Assembly members Gallagher, Fahy and Rivera. Their proposals will end the installation of fossil-fuel systems in new buildings after Dec. 31, 2023, will ensure affordable-energy policies for all-electric buildings, will establish improved efficiency standards for appliances, and will establish a fossil-free utilities act to ease the transition from gas to renewable heating, cooking and hot water services.
This legislation deserves wide public support and should be incorporated into Gov. Kathy Hochul’s 2022 budget.
Bart Farell
Clinton
Have something to say? Send your letter to letters@thedailystar.com. Letters should be exclusive to this newspaper, contain no more than 300 words and must include a full name, town and phone number. (The number will not be printed.)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.