“Global warming saps splendor from fall foliage season” (Daily Star, 10/1) offers yet another look at the disruptions that climate change is poised to deliver if we do not adopt policies to avoid catastrophe.
It’s imperative that this country cut carbon pollution in half by 2030, compared to 2005. The best chance to achieve this goal is to pass the $3.5 trillion reconciliation bill.
The Clean Energy Payment Program provides funding for utilities to build out renewable energy projects.
In addition, a clean energy and vehicle tax package incentivizes clean building development and the transition to electric vehicles.
These are critical to decarbonization and they give the rest of the world a model for transforming a fossil-fuel economy into one powered by renewable energy.
The grumbling coming from some Democrats and all Republicans cannot stand. Their complaint — the bill is too-costly — flies in the face of the reality that the costs of climate change have already produced devastating losses to life, property, GDP, food supply, biodiversity — and, yes, fall foliage and the health of our forests.
We must convince our legislators to get over their timidity and get on board the project of securing the future for generations to come.
Bart Farell
Clinton
