On Aug. 26, the Cobleskill Fire Department will be celebrating 100 years of its 1923 America LaFrance fire engine.
The truck was purchased in 1923 under the leadership of Chief Andrew Finn for the village of Cobleskill. Not only was this the first piece of motorized fire apparatus in Cobleskill, it was also the first piece of motorized fire apparatus in Schoharie County.
The celebration will be from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. We are also planning to have other apparatus on display. if you enjoy history this would be a good way to learn about firefighting as it was in says gone by.
Rich Albert, Vicki Cooper and Tina Ward
Cobleskill
The writers are members of the Cobleskill Fire Department's 23 Celebration Committee.
