For most of my adult life, I have lived in Oneonta and its surrounding area. I arrived as a student at SUNY Oneonta in 1970 and from that year forward it seemed destined that this community would be the place that would influence my growth as a professional, as well as a public servant. What I learned here was how the broader community enjoyed successes, as well as how it reacted to adversity during times of crisis.
Truly, the soul of this community has been its ability to learn and respect differences of opinion as it rebounds from one crisis to another. Today is no different, as our outstanding Mayor Gary Herzig leads us to unite as we face challenges brought on by COVID-19.
During the summer, Mayor Herzig and the presidents at both Hartwick College and SUNY Oneonta listened to diverse voices, including those at the Health Department, SUNY Central, and other players to confront COVID-19 in a way to protect local citizens and visitors. I bragged to distant family members and friends about how the local citizenry responded so well to the mayor’s leadership that resulted in keeping COVID-19 to a minimum level.
Even with all of the planning, however, we could not prevent the immaturity of some returning students whose actions damaged the good work/preparations by community leaders. While most students at both local colleges listened to and respected guidance, a small group helped spread COVID-19 primarily among students at SUNY Oneonta. I, like others, was upset at this outcome.
However, I have rebounded in my thinking. To me, we should trust the mayor and the presidents of both colleges to get us back on track. There is just the need for them to regroup and determine how to teach off-campus students how to be responsible citizens.
Harry Bradshaw Matthews
Oneonta
