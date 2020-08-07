Oneonta City School District officials have made the right decision to stay closed until October under circumstances over which they have no control. I am not referring to the SARS-CoV-2 virus itself, but to decisions being made by our society while the virus remains a terrible threat.
I read with dismay in The Daily Star that our public schools cannot reopen in person in September “…in large part because of the impending arrival of several thousand college students in the area … from all over the state of New York as well as many other states and countries. The impact of their return from a community health perspective is unclear.”
Our youngest children are having their public education further delayed in large part because the two colleges in Oneonta have pressed ahead with plans to reopen under what they, and we, can only hope are safe guidelines.
Young children have but a few short years to progress from “learning to read” to “reading to learn” and, although there is no guarantee, if anyone can safely be taught in a classroom setting, our elementary students should be. Until our nation’s public health is under better control, college students can deal with online learning without losing the precious knowledge of how to learn.
Much has been written by those who know more than I about the reasons that colleges are opening, including their need to pay for building projects and athletic programs. It is not my intention to judge the motives of Hartwick College or SUNY Oneonta. However, it is apparent to me that the decisions made by these two institutions have to a great degree undermined our school district’s ability to educate our community’s youngest and most vulnerable students. I find this extremely disappointing.
Marty Van Lenten Becker
Oneonta
