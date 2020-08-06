I read with interest Rick Brockway's column on Avalanche Lake. Years ago, at an arcade auction at Sothebys, I purchased "Avalanche Lake, Adirondacks," 1881, 36 x 60, by A. H. Wyant, Am. (1836-1892) and have it still, now properly framed. Then in 1955, with my wife and young children in tow, we all climbed or hiked up to see the lake. I still own the picture, arguably Wyant's greatest work. Interested viewers of the work may search the artist and title on the internet, or contact me for an appointment, no hike necessary.
Anthony Battelle
Henniker, New Hampshire
