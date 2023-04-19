In Don Mathisen’s April 10 Vantage Point column, he and Otsego County Board Chair Dave Bliss agree, “If workers earn high salaries, developers will build homes.” By this statement, they simultaneously ignore workers earning modest salaries, extoll the virtues of the free market, and unfairly malign the goals of Gov. Kathy Hochul’s housing proposals. Mathisen and Bliss are mistaken on housing for Otsego.
Anyone who has examined housing in Oneonta or Cooperstown knows homes have not followed jobs. Over the past decades, the free market, NIMBYism and zoning restrictions have created markets that cater to students and/or Dreams Parkers to the detriment of permanent, year-round, working residents.
In Cooperstown, Bassett has jobs, but fails to land incoming staff and loses excellent employees because of a lack of nearby, affordable housing. In Oneonta, Mayor Drnek’s laudable goal of 1,000 new residents is hindered because so many single-family homes are occupied by students for nine months per year and Dreams Park families the other three months.
Mathisen and Bliss say that Hochul’s policy would force “high density housing on rural communities” like ours. This is false. Hochul’s plan specifically excludes rural New York from that downstate solution. For our municipalities, a one percent growth in housing over three years is all she proposes, and converting student or Dreams Park residences to year-round housing would count.
One percent in three years. Such a modest goal is almost insulting to a county with our abundant advantages of jobs, beauty, educational institutions, and among the lowest taxes in the state. Surely Mathisen and Bliss can join the governor (and take her financial incentives!) to create a better, more welcoming and dynamic Otsego.
John Odell
Cooperstown
