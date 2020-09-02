The Aug. 27 Daily Star column by Jim Shultz, “Trump gamble did not pay off,” clearly and accurately analyzes why some folks voted for Trump four years ago hoping it would be a good bet for all their wishes. Unfortunately it wasn’t. We should not let the current boasts at the Republican National Convention try to tell us otherwise. Shultz explains how the gamble was a bad one four years ago and how it double crossed us over the past four years — the list is too long to repeat here — but it is thorough and true. He ends his column with “I miss that America a lot. Many people do. It is time for us to vote, and get it back.” Yes, I agree with Shultz, and our environment needs your vote, too.
Thanks to Shultz for this and other excellent columns he has written which have been published in The Daily Star — keep them coming.
David Hutchison
Oneonta
Hutchison is a member of the city of Oneonta Environmental Board.
