The recent inane commentary by Kirby Olson in The Star was disturbing. He began with a chickadee murder and BB gun battles as a child, leading him to “not touch guns for years.”
Next, he celebrated his philosophy students’ love of guns for “entertainment” and took potshots at U.S. Rep. Anthony Delgado for supporting background check legislation that would help prevent more mass murders of school children and others by identifying people with a history of violent behavior.
The irony of uninformed opposition to this legislation is that most of us would not be affected at all. Purchase of guns would not be prohibited and background checks not even required when gifting guns between family members or transferring weapons for hunting, target shooting or self-defense.
Olson doesn’t seem to realize how many mass murders have been committed with legally procured military assault rifles designed for one purpose only — to kill people. Delgado, along with most Americans believe these “machine guns” should be banned.
I am an Army veteran and a hunter. I was taught to respect guns — safety on; never loaded indoors; never point at anything you don’t intend to shoot; shoot straight; kill clean.
My guns are hunting tools for killing game animals and “varmints.” As a soldier, my military firearms were for killing people. And, I assure you, those weapons are not designed for hunting rabbits and do not belong in civilian hands
Olson goes on to assert that we need guns to protect ourselves and our property as if we live in a third world country. Many of us in Delaware County don’t even lock our doors.
Mr. Olson might consider reading Erik Larson’s 1994 book, “Lethal Passage: The Story of a Gun,” before philosophizing further about firearms.
Harry T. Barnes
East Meredith
