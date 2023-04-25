Several weeks ago we moved from a large, three-story house to a much smaller one — a very difficult task.
We used Schumann B-Line for our move. They are to be commended. They were very helpful throughout the process, getting it all organized, doing much of the packing, the loading and unloading, and following up to ensure that we are settling in OK. Their entire team was efficient, patient, and cheerfully helpful from start to finish.
Thank you, team Schumann!
Lynne Bolstad and Yoshiro Matsuo
Oneonta
