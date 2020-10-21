On Tuesday, Oct. 13, the city of Oneonta Legislative Committee met and discussed the removal of the “Thin Blue Line” flag in front of the police department. During this conversation, numerous council members decided it was not appropriate for the police department to fly this flag. Not a single participant in this meeting offered a solution or a compromise to allow this flag to fly in support of police.
First and foremost, this flag represents overwhelming pride in all law enforcement officers. More importantly, it symbolizes the dangers in the profession and serves as a sign of remembrance to all that have lost their lives in the line of duty. Removal of this flag is seen as a betrayal to the profession.
On top of the current events facing police departments across the country, the Oneonta Police Departments current staffing issues put this department on the brink of collapse. Staffing levels at the police department are so low that nearly seven days a week only two officers are working at any given time of day or night. Poor staffing of the police department has led to a rise in crime, with many cases going unsolved due to low manpower. Poor staffing levels will lead to longer response times and, for some complaints .no response at all.
The major issue facing our department is retention of good, young officers. Once young officers complete their training, they have been transferring to other local, higher-paid departments. Over the last handful of years, more officers have transferred out than we have been able to hire. This formula is unsustainable for any police department. For many years the Common Council has ignored these issues and has not adjusted to the current trends in police contracts. For these reasons our staffing has greatly suffered.
Detective Brian Cetnar
Oneonta
Cetnar is president of the Oneonta Police Benevolent Association.
