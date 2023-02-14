As a candidate for city council, I firmly feel that the Common Council needs to do more without looking like a deity.
I feel that the council members should be held accountable and responsible by our constituents if they feel that they aren’t being represented or listened to. In the preamble of the Constitution, it states “We The People.” In the chapter of Isaiah 1:18 of the Bible it states “Come now, let us reason together.” Martin Luther King Jr. famously said “A genuine leader is not a searcher for consensus but a molder of consensus.”
And, in our official title of our country it says “The United States of America.” We need Common Council members who are willing and dedicated to reason and to build a consensus with their constituents and, as a candidate for the council, I intend to work with my constituents by listening to their concerns about whatever they have to say and try to work on a consensus that can bring the people together.
Andrew Hamill
Oneonta
Hamill is a candidate for the Common Council seat in Oneonta's First Ward.
