I read with great interest your article regarding community Thanksgiving dinners on page C1 in the Nov. 19-20 edition of The Daily Star.
I would like to wholeheartedly commend the volunteers, service organizations and vendors that go into providing these wonderful dinners to the most needy of our communities. With all the negativity and bad news lately, these stories refresh our faith in people and humanity!
It is truly amazing what can be accomplished when we come together as a whole for the common good of everyone.
Craig S. DuMond
Masonville
