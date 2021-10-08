From the conclusion of a letter on Aug. 18: “And this was significantly more the motivation for those states seceding, then [sic] slavery. And what the Confederate flag really stands for.”
South Carolina was the first rebel state to secede from the United States of America. The attack on the U.S. fort that precipitated the Civil War was on Fort Sumter, which guarded the approach to the harbor at Charleston. From the “Declaration of Immediate Causes which May Induce and Justify the Secession of South Carolina from the Federal Union” (December, 1860): “(Northern States) have denounced as sinful the institution of slavery; they have permitted open establishment among them of societies, whose avowed object is to disturb the peace and to eloign the property of the citizens of other States. They have encouraged and assisted thousands of our slaves to leave their homes; and those who remain, have been incited by emissaries, books and pictures to servile insurrection.” In the following section: “A geographical line has been drawn across the Union, and all the States north of that line have united in the election of a man to the high office of President of the United States, whose opinions and purposes are hostile to slavery.”
This justification for secession of a growing threat to slavery, which was a mainstay of the economic and social structure of the South, can be found in the declarations of state after state.
What is more, the current dispute is not over the flag of the Confederate States, but of the Army of Northern Virginia — a battle flag. During the 20th century, those in the opposition to campaigns for civil and voting rights took this standard as their symbol of racial segregation and white supremacy. The Stars and Bars flew over Klan rallies and marches.
Brian Brock
Franklin
