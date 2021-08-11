Thank you to the gentleman from Davenport for speaking out about the sale of Confederate flags. I have asked people why they fly this flag and I’ve been told that it is part of our heritage. When I ask specifically what part of that heritage they wish to promote, they swear that they are not racist and that it’s just part of our history. Well here goes: The history of the Confederate flag.
It eventually became the flag of the confederacy in its battle against the U.S. In that situation it represented disunion, treason, and racial inequality — a fight to preserve a way of life that should never have existed.
It became the flag of the KKK in the 1930s and 1940s to oppose racial equality, and is still used by them today to support white supremacy — a history of lynching, hatred and violence.
It was used in the 1940s as a rebellion against the Civil Rights Movement, and by the Dixiecrat Party in 1948 to oppose President Truman’s civil rights legislation. Strom Thurmond and the Dixiecrats were devoted to upholding the Jim Crow laws.
In the 1954, Supreme Court Decision of Brown v Board of Education, defenders of segregation used it as a symbol of their cause to keep black children out of white schools.
Today it is still used by the KKK and other supremacist groups to represent hatred and racial inequality, and we saw it flying when the Capitol of the United States was attacked by armed insurrectionists in January 2021. Once again it represented treason and insurrection.
Make no mistake about it, this flag represents racism, insurrection and violence. If you fly it, you are telling the world what you believe in.
Gail DelSavio
Hamden
