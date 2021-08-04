“The South shall rise again!” That’s the rallying cry of “lost cause” followers who are still fighting a war they lost 156 years ago. In a small but not insignificant way the South does rise again every year, infiltrating our county fairs where the sale of racist flags and other offensive merchandise has been openly promoted despite loud public criticism. Rebel armies never got as close.
Why this is allowed to continue by our fair boards is beyond me. Are they at the mercy of their vendors, is it strictly a business decision, or is it something more?
And if they lamely defend their inaction under the guise of protecting free speech then why did the Delaware County Fair scrub their online photo gallery of all images of the confederate battle flag?
Literally hundreds of Civil War Union veterans are buried in graveyards in the hills surrounding Walton (some are ancestors of board members). Hundreds more lie in cemeteries in Otsego and Schoharie counties. They chose to take a stand against the flag of traitors. Can you imagine them rolling in their graves? We honor their sacrifice every May when we place American flags on their graves. We dishonor their service, sacrifice and suffering by allowing symbols of hatred and ignorance to be a part of our beloved fairs.
Michael Empey
Davenport Center
Have something to say? Send your letter to letters@thedailystar.com. Letters should be exclusive to this newspaper, contain no more than 300 words and must include a full name, town and phone number. (The number will not be printed.)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.