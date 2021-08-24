I was heartened and encouraged to read of the community spirit and activism shown by social justice activists working to ban the sale and display of the Confederate flag at the Delaware County Fair (”Flag debate rises again with fair season,” Aug. 14-15). Simply put, the Confederate flag represents slavery and oppression and has no place anywhere, but especially in a public area. Case closed. Legalese aside, I am stymied as to why anyone would sell or purchase such an offensive item, one symbolizing nothing but hate. I am proud to be neighbors with folks who stand for unity and awareness — and they have my support as we move toward enlightenment and justice.
Beatrice Bishop
Unadilla
Bishop is a Democratic/independent candidate for Sidney Town Board.
