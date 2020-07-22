A recent sighting of a Confederate flag in my area brought back sad memories.
In 1967, I went to Columbia, South Carolina, and needed to find an apartment. Responding to a newspaper ad, my dad drove me to Hagood Avenue where the door was opened by an elderly woman. Before I said anything, she said, “Oh, you’re OK.”
My naivete required me to ponder a couple minutes what she meant.
On the first trip to the city central I saw a “whites only” sign on a barbershop and the Confederate flag flying above the American flag over the Capitol.
I’m ashamed to say all the TV coverage of the marches for equality I viewed growing up did not move me as much as my few weeks in that southern city.
The sight of that flag so close to home made me incredibly sad all over again.
Linda Putnam
Richfield Springs
