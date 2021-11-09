This letter is a rebuttal to a letter written by Robert Olejarz stating slavery was an incidental cause of the Civil War. This is plagiarizing the words of writers purporting the Myth of the Lost Cause after losing the war. My opinion is that slavery was central to the dissolution of the Union and cause of the Civil War.
In 1861, southerners were not confused as to how important the labor of African slaves were to the Southern economy. Succession was a gambling effort to save the white South and a social system that totally embraced the bondage of the Black population.
Alexander Stephans, vice president of the CSA, owned 34 slaves and several thousand acres. At the Southern Constitutional Convention he gave what would be known as his Cornerstone speech. I quote: “Our new government is founded upon exactly the opposite ideas as those of slavery foes. It’s foundations are laid, its cornerstone rests upon the great truth that the negro is not equal to the white man; that slavery, subordination to the superior race is his natural and normal condition. This our new government is the first in the history of the world based upon this great physical, philosophical and moral truth.” He went further: “the battle over slavery was the immediate cause of the late rupture and present revolution.”
Jefferson Davis, president of the CSA, who owned 113 slaves, stated: “We recognize the Negro as God and God’s book and God’s laws in nature, tell us to recognize him: Our inferior fitted expressly for servitude.”
Regarding Lincoln threatening Southern invasion, I quote: In your hands my dissatisfied fellow countrymen and not in mine is the momentous issue of Civil War. The government will not assail you. You can have no conflict without being yourselves the aggressors.”
George Drexler II
Sherburne
