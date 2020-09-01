Re: New Pennsylvania monument article Aug. 20 — Kudos to Dr. Harry Bradshaw Matthews and his learned and timely commentary on how any group or organization can best engage proactively with their community at large to accomplish the best of their goals. It's an approach that is most in line with our Constitution and we could all support.
David Lennon
Hobart
