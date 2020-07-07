When a medical emergency strikes, the only thing you care about is getting to the nearest and best doctor and hospital for treatment. When seconds count, the very last thing on your mind should be whether you’ll see a doctor or receive care that your insurance company considers “out-of-network,” sticking you with the bill.
Yet, all too often, families across the country have gone through the pain and trauma of a medical emergency only to relive the experience when burdened with massive and unexpected medical bills for critical treatment. These surprise bills threaten our life savings, retirement, college funds and even homes. It shouldn’t be this way. Patients without a choice in the medical professionals who treat them shouldn’t be left out in the cold when insurance companies decide not to reimburse doctors and medical facilities for treatment.
If insurance companies get Congress to pass “rate-setting” legislation, these costs will continue to be passed along to patients, already burdened by paying expensive monthly premiums and co-pays for care. Patients should be taken out of the middle entirely.
Congress can take patients out of the middle by passing Independent Dispute Resolution. IDR is a bipartisan-supported proposal that uses a neutral third party to determine the fair market value for medical treatment in billing disputes. Texas and New York have instituted IDR. Both states have seen a drop in surprise medical bills, and most importantly, patients aren’t left wondering how they’ll pay for a bill they didn’t sign-up for.
American families are struggling financially now. It would be reckless for Congress to give another handout to insurance companies. The focus should be on how to solve the problem of surprise medical billing once and for all by adopting dispute resolution policies that protect them from being surprised by unreasonable bills.
Sean Babcock
Delhi
Have something to say? Send your letter to letters@thedailystar.com. Letters should be exclusive to this newspaper, contain no more than 300 words and must include a full name, town and phone number. (The number will not be printed.)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.