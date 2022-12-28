The so-called lawmakers in Congress better step up for the people they're supposed to serve and fund the $10 billion needed for the nasal spray COVID vaccine being developed.

It will work effectively where the virus enters the body, in place of a shot in the arm. I can see this Congress preferring to fund defense instead. Keep an eye on this situation and see where their priorities lie during this tripledemic.

Jean Wargo

Gilbertsville

Tags

Trending Video