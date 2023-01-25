Congress is back in session. I am shocked and concerned about what I have already seen.
Sixteen votes to elect McCarthy speaker of the House? And he had to make concessions to the extreme right to get enough votes.
And then there is George Santos, a newly elected Republican Congressman who admits to lying about his background but who McCarthy has said nothing about, and has placed him on various committees in the Congress. Santos says he ran on the "issues" and it doesn't matter what he said about his background! While many Republicans and Democrats have called for him to resign, it hasn't happened yet. This is outrageous!
Why do so many Americans still support McCarthy and the right wing part of the Republican Party? I simply don't understand why people don't see the danger the extreme right or left pose to our country. Did Jan. 6 really happen? Some folks say no. But if Jan. 6 showed us anything, it showed us that our Republic is vulnerable. We need to stand up for our country more than ever!
Marjorie Pietraface
Oneonta
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.