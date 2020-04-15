Central New York is home to some of the best small businesses in the country, many offering services in some of the most rural parts of the state. One of the biggest obstacles that comes with that is the lack of access to high-speed internet.
I am the proud operator of a small wheelchair accessibility lift design and manufacturing company in Central New York, but for more than 20 years we have battled with Time-Warner, and more recently, Spectrum, to obtain affordable true broadband internet. Other businesses in my area have faced the same struggle, and with it an increasingly large threat to our livelihoods.
Working together as a small group of businesses, we decided something needed to be done, but we kept hitting wall after wall. The person who got it done for us was Congressman Anthony Brindisi. I approached his office because he had talked a lot during his campaign about rural Internet access, and I got no response from other officials I had reached out to. After following our progress closely for several months, he had a meeting in Washington, D.C. with the Spectrum government affairs liaison. We agreed to petition our neighbors and got commitments to sign up for service once available.
As you can imagine, we were surprised and thrilled when Spectrum agreed to make this investment, and we continue to watch lines being strung and installed. While these lines might look insignificant to the passerby, they represent affordable and reliable internet access to allow our companies the chance to flourish. At the end of the day, like us, Spectrum is a business and we understand that they had to weigh the upfront costs of this project, and we are grateful to them for their dialogue. We are also grateful to Congressman Brindisi for his willingness to fight on our behalf.
Tom Egan
Hawleyton
Egan is owner of Access Unlimited.
Have something to say? Send your letter to letters@thedailystar.com. Letters should be exclusive to this newspaper, contain no more than 300 words and must include a full name, town and phone number. (The number will not be printed.)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.