Congressman isn’t responsive
When Rep. Marc Molinaro began his term as the congressmember in the 19th Congressional District earlier this year, he made an effort to respond to constituent queries in a timely way.
I called Rep. Molinaro’s office with a question about American Rescue Plan funds. The town board in my town has not allocated or spent these funds, which are approximately $197,000. When asked why not, the response was they don’t want to spend it because they fear the federal government will make them pay it back.
On May 31, I asked to speak to a legislative aide to find out if these funds would be clawed back as part of the Limit, Save, Grow Act of 2023. No one from his office got back to me. On June 22, I called back and asked to speak to a legislative aide for guidance on how to encourage town officials to use these funds. Again, no response. On July 8, I called again to ask if someone can get back to me about the ARPA funds. I was assured that someone would call me within the week.
It has been more than six weeks since I first contacted Rep. Molinaro’s office about ARPA funds. Part of the job of a congressman is to make sure that voter’s questions are answered. After a decent start, Rep. Molinaro has apparently lost interest in responding to his constituents.
Carla Nordstrom, Franklin
