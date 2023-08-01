I write in response to Ms. Carla Nordstrom’s letter to the editor published on July 26.
Thank you for bringing this to my attention. Our office has been happy to engage with you on your inquiries and responded to this one in early July with a request for more information so we can assist.
I have also been pleased to engage on a variety of topics in which I have responded to your concerns and inquiries on June 22, May 31, May 30, May 23, May 9, May 2, May 1, March 30, Feb. 2, Jan. 11, Jan. 9 and Jan. 6.
I have held town halls, telephone town halls, listening sessions, roundtables and mobile office hours because I value feedback. In representing a district of nearly one million people, I recognize we won’t always agree. But as Upstate New York’s voice in Congress, my job is to accept our differences and build on common concerns.
I hope you will continue reaching out when you have an issue or concern and I encourage all those in New York’s 19th Congressional District to do the same. My district office can be reached at 607-242-0200 and my Washington, D.C. office can be reached at 202-225-5441.
Marc Molinaro
Red Hook
Molinaro is the U.S. representative for New York’s 19th Congressional District.
