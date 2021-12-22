Just like a songwriter waits for something inspiring to come up with lyrics for their next song, the same goes for myself, when I never know in advance what I’m going to write about next. And this is what spoke to me, in the middle of the night, to put out there and share.
You never want to pay evil with more evil. Instead, do things in such a way that everyone can see you are honorable, to set an example, not of modesty, but with decency and human compassion for your fellow man.
Do all that you can to live in peace with anyone and everyone who comes and goes your way/their way. Never take revenge.
Instead, if your enemies are hungry, feed them. If they are thirsty, give them something to drink.
And lastly, don’t let evil conquer you, but conquer evil by doing good.
Thy will be done, on Earth as it is in heaven.
Danny Gillingham
Oneonta
