Choosing home hospice care for my 87-year-old mother who was in a nursing home/rehab center with NO VISITATION was the best decision I ever made.
Many people, including my two brothers, associate hospice with a death sentence and are resistant to this option or afraid. No one likes talking about death, especially doctors I have found who are trained to save lives at all costs. I was more concerned with my mom’s quality of life.
My mom did not want a feeding tube and was not eating much. She was only 85 pounds and was getting weaker and weaker. The nursing home was promoting its facilities that costs $11,000 per month and allowed no visitation due to COVID-19. Yet, no one brought up hospice as an option!
Hospice is fully covered by Medicare, I learned recently. As long as I was willing to take care of my mom, supplementing my care with hospice nurses and their network of support was the perfect choice.
My father lived for seven months under hospice care.
Hospice is a best kept secret.
Here in Otsego County, the agency I would recommend is Helios Care.
I wish we had opted for hospice sooner. The people employed by hospice agencies are experts in death and dying and they answered all my questions. They coached my brother and I on what to expect.
If your parent is elderly, make sure they have a will, a health care proxy, and a power of attorney, too. It is so important to have this done when they feel healthy and not wait until they fall sick.
End of life can be stressful. Plan ahead.
Monica Calzolari
Oneonta
