Upon reading Clarence Page's Nov 17 column, I thought that a brief examination of constitutional rights might be in order.
To begin, I quote that relevant part of the Declaration of Independence; "We hold these truths to be self evident, that all men are endowed by their Creator with certain inalienable rights, that among these are life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness."
Now, as far as I know, this statement, and what's known as the Bill of Rights, are the only parts of the founding documents that go into significant detail about rights. Certainly nothing implying that an abortion is an inalienable right. Prior to Roe that is. Are we essentially being asked to believe that a particular Supreme Court, over 180 years later, can find an inalienable right to a particular thing that even the Constitution's writers themselves didn't know they had enumerated?
Now with the same clever interpretation of either the Constitution or subsequent amendments, that the Warren Court engaged in, you can probably find a constitutional right to things like a car, a home or food. But to put it in a better context, if there's a constitutional right to an abortion, then you certainly have the right to have your inflamed appendix removed before it bursts. You may also want to think on a few more things connected to this issue. What do I actually have a constitutional right to?
Is our government now in the right-granting business? Should it be? And lastly, why is abortion as divisive as it is? Simply because the government, via the Supreme Court, involved itself where it really shouldn't have. And like abortion, the marriage debate would be less divisive if left to individual states.
Robert Olejarz
Sidney
