Cooperstown has a problem. A parking ticket problem.
I was traveling across country this summer with my two children and my 23-foot travel trailer and wanted to bring them to the Baseball Hall of Fame. I read all the brochure materials and thought I understood where I could park and where I couldn’t but I still received a $39 ticket from the parking enforcement person.
I did NOT park in a town-metered parking place, but far away from downtown in front of a church. We spent two hours in the hall of fame, ate lunch at a local business, and walked the multiple blocks back to our parking space in pouring rain.
Let’s be serious. How many of the downtown businesses would survive without the tourist traffic?
Business owners, hall of fame board members, and residents, please fix your problem, and be more welcoming to out-of-town travelers who try to abide by the rules!
I was told in response to my appeal that there is a sign coming into the village indicating the rule that travel trailers can’t park anywhere. Really? One sign?
You can do better. Visitors to your town deserve better.
Linda Morrison,
Kennebunk, Maine
