I just read the article about Mayor Tillapaugh and paid parking going into effect as normal Memorial Day. As we all know, Cooperstown is going to struggle this year with the cancellation of the Classic game, Dreams Park and now Induction Weekend.
More than ever we (the local community) need to shop locally to support the small businesses on Main Street, not deter people from coming to town to shop. I totally support paid parking during tourist season normally, but this year is far from normal. So I think that Cooperstown needs to forgo the parking policy this summer so as to hopefully keep the storefronts on Main Street full. I've always been so proud of our Main Street and the number of businesses open to serve our community.
Let's support our local stores and keep Cooperstown viable this year. Let paid parking begin Memorial Day 2021.
Suzanne Fink
Cooperstown
