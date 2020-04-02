Thank you so much for printing the information about coronavirus in your paper.
At 82 years old, I don’t have email, internet, smartphone, etc, nor would I know how to use them. I have TV sets but no cable or Dish, etc. so only get snow. I really appreciate your coverage of the coronavirus in a way we can all use it. A big Thank you.
Lena R. Hunt
Oneonta
