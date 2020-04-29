During this horrific time, it's been really tough, not being able to play the sports we love — soccer, baseball and softball — for our school.
The coronavirus has had a huge impact on our community. We miss our school, our teachers and friends. We are doing everything we can to stay in shape and are excited for the upcoming season of soccer in the fall. We are very serious about soccer and want to continue to play at the college level.
We are taking this horrible time and trying to think positive and hope our world gets better. We hope everyone is safe and healthy. We will continue to train and hope to be back at school soon.
Our hearts go out to the seniors during this time; we hope the best for you. We truly miss all the travel soccer games, the soccer rides to Poughkeepsie. It is heartbreaking that just like that, it's gone. Soccer is a big part of our life and we just hope that this goes away soon, so we can get back to be doing what we love.
Ivan and Netalia Herrera
Arkville
Ivan is a junior and Netalia a sophomore at Margaretville Central School.
