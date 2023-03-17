Corporations put profit above health
Happy spring, everybody and good health to you.
Did you know that the Bassett Healthcare Network is closing the Fox gym facility on May 31?
My neighbor told me and followed up with, “whatever happened to preventive care?” She also told me that the gym currently has 700 members, many of whom will be set adrift, looking for a place to exercise and socialize. Maybe the Oneonta YMCA will be able to accommodate them, especially if it stays open all day (the Y closes from 2 to 4 p.m. daily now, making it very inconvenient for afternoon exercisers).
For the past several years I’ve been hearing grumblings from friends and neighbors about “how long it takes to get an appointment in the Bassett system,” “how their doctor left for a better-paying job with another hospital” and from some, that “they feel uneasy with their care at Bassett, so they choose to drive to Albany for medical care.”
Bassett is a for-profit hospital. One of its main concerns is with its bottom line. It seems to me the “profit”, “bottom line” concern has more traction at Bassett than does concern for the health and wellbeing of the community.
We need to ask, what are the top salaries at Bassett — CEO, president? How many times the salaries of the lowest salaried employees are the top salaries?
We need to look at our beleaguered healthcare system whose profits support shareholders of hospitals, insurance companies and pharmaceutical companies.
We need single payer/universal health care in our town and in the USA.
Janet Sutta
Oneonta
