Mr. Cormier, you said, "Only stupid people are racist." Being "doctor" and an assistant professor, I'm sure you value data, studies, facts, polls, etc. So I ask you to please provide the data supporting this statement. But of course, you will first need to define your terms "stupid" and "racist."
You also stated, "BLM causes more Black Deaths." I assume you mean there would be fewer black deaths if the BLM movement was never started. Again, data please.
Even if that is a true statement, what is your point? When the U.S. went to war following the bombing of Pearl Harbor, it was pretty much certain that it would take more American lives, but there was evil afoot that demanded action. BLM is taking action against evil in this country.
You said, "I genuinely care about black people." Good, then meet with your local NAACP, and ask how you can help.
You also said without a hint of irony, "College professors are supposed to be the best people in the world at engaging in thoughtful conversations," and "If you're straight, white and male, you're screwed." Poor man, such a burden. Tell me, when were you lynched for being white, when were you beaten for being straight, when were you humiliated with sexual harassment for being male?
Michael Perry
Oneonta
