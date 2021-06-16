Country Club Motors’ application for a zoning use variance in the town of Oneonta does NOT satisfactorily address major relevant issues as required on the application. First, they have failed to show to show that there is a specific hardship that can only be addressed by granting of a use variance. Second, they have failed to demonstrate that, as stated on the application, “the granting of the variance will not be detrimental to the surrounding neighborhood,” which is zoned residential.
Residents’ concerns include increased traffic, noise and lighting; the environmental impact, including local protected wetlands, of expanding the paved areas of Country Club’s property; and most importantly, the safety of neighborhood children who use the sidewalks for bike riding and other play activities.
The Oneonta Town Board should heed the concerns of local residents whose property values and overall quality of life would be negatively affected by the expansion of Country Club Motors into their neighborhood. Their concerns are especially urgent given Country Club’s expressed interest in expanding even further into their neighborhood in the future.
Zoning laws are designed to protect the interests and quality of life of all members of a community, not just those with the most money. The Oneonta Town Board should do what is best for the entire neighborhood and deny Country Club Motors’ application for a use variance.
Mary McKenna
Oneonta
