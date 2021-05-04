I was once proud to both attend and graduate from SUNY Oneonta.
Much I had learned, both within and outside the Oneonta classrooms.
Now I hear that the administration of Oneonta has embraced and is putting into place "critical race theory."
I cannot describe how both saddened and intellectually disenfranchised I am in being a SUNY Oneonta alumnus!
I am aghast that YOU faculty and staff have embraced, quite literally, the method of "racism to fix racism."
A truism was once spoken: To solve racism is to behave upon the premise that race does not matter.
Clearly, SUNY Oneonta has abandoned this.
A disgrace!
I am now ashamed SUNY Oneonta is present in my educational history.
I press fully that the administration of this once excellent school, cease and desist immediately this societal fallacy of recognizing and treating people differently based upon their skin color!
If not, I will have to renounce my degree from my record, AND, I will actively campaign to any/all prospective students to reject such an "academic" institution who clearly absconded higher education standards to, rather, embrace identity politics.
Shame on you!
With great sadness,
Garrett Deblieck
Unadilla
Have something to say? Send your letter to letters@thedailystar.com. Letters should be exclusive to this newspaper, contain no more than 300 words and must include a full name, town and phone number. (The number will not be printed.)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.