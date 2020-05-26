Dictator Cuomo's "concerns" for New York state citizens is overwhelmingly shadowed by his ultimate "lack of concern" for the unborn. In his unheroic quest to keep people alive by quarantine and lockdown of virtually every business and place of worship in the state by deeming them "unessential," while funding to abortion clinics and butchering Planned Parenthood still remain intact.
Does one really believe he values human life as he notoriously insinuates, while at the same time allowing human life to be slaughtered by the thousands more than any virus in history has ever killed? On one hand he leads you to believe life is meaningful, however, on the other hand he has no misgivings to destroy it. New York's budget already allows for Medicaid dollars to pay for elective abortions as well as providing millions of taxpayer dollars to help fund Planned Parenthood. New York City itself has a budget of $250,000 specifically directed to fund abortions.
Any bailout money Cuomo asks for should be denied. He recklessly wastes taxpayer money by funding this atrocity when it can be used more wisely for saving lives! We need to open up New York businesses and instead close up unessential abortion clinics and Planned Parenthood permanently. Then we need to elect a governor who will use our tax money wisely and respect all New York citizens, born and unborn.
For anyone considering abortion or who thinks it should be allowed, I urge you to go to the website www.createdequal.org and see for yourself the true horror of the abortion industry.
Nancy Ackley
Kortright
