Governor Cuomo, in your very own words you have stated that no one has a right to endanger another person’s right to health!
That this must be stopped! You sir, are indeed putting your very own citizens’ health in very real danger with your unreal and irresponsible pro-wind agenda without truly knowing all the facts!
This must be stopped!
Those were your very own words from March 21, seen at 22.38 on YouTube in your announcement on coronavirus issues!
Listen to yourself and learn what you must do!
Stop your assault on your own people!
Richard Enck
Mount Upton
Have something to say? Send your letter to letters@thedailystar.com. Letters should be exclusive to this newspaper, contain no more than 300 words and must include a full name, town and phone number. (The number will not be printed.)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.